WGMD Fishing Report 5-6-20

Summer disappeared on Tuesday, and it looks like it will be quite a while before it returns. Winds were light and the temperature was in the 60s, so fishing was possible. Wednesday isn’t looking real good with northeast winds to 20 and gusts to 25 knots. NOAA weather thinks seas on the ocean will only be three to four feet. I don’t believe NOAA weather has ever been out on the ocean when the wind was northeast at 15 to 20 with gusts to 25.

Amanda saw tog caught at the inlet on the cleaning table. No sign of anymore flounder from the canal.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was continued good fishing for slot rockfish at night from the inlet. Shads from Sassy Shad, Storm and Tsunami have been the most productive baits. During the day, blues and shad have been caught on metal and shad darts. Incoming water has been the best time to fish for them. The occasional small rockfish has been taken on jigs with a silver plastic tail or a white bucktail with a white plastic worm.

