WGMD Fishing Report 5-6-22

A few folks fished on Friday and they caught a few fish.

I fished on Thursday evening at Indian River Inlet. I figured with the approaching storm, a falling barometer and the beginning of an incoming current right at sunset, the rockfish should be snapping. Wrong. The current never got running until after 9:30 PM and by then I had all the fun I could stand.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a 24-inch bluefish was caught on Thursday out of the Inlet.

My friend Dan Neumann caught a 26-inch black drum out of the surf at Three Rs Road on a sand flea.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said one customer reported a nice rockfish out of the surf at Gordon’s Pond on a clam. Another caught a 27-inch black drum on a clam at Fenwick Island. Another customer fished Fenwick Island with clams and bloodworms and caught three rockfish and a blue.

