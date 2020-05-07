WGMD Fishing Report 5-7-20

Nasty is the best word to describe the weather on Wednesday. The wind was off the water, the temperature was in the low 50s and it was raining most of the day. If anyone was fishing, they deserve anything they caught, including a very bad cold.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Chaz Wemlimger and his dad Phil fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Tuesday to catch a 21-inch flounder on a jighead baited with a chartreuse Gulp! and a strip of mackerel.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the only report they had were some big rockfish caught out of the inlet early on Wednesday morning. The nasty weather is just right for big rockfish and twenty, well maybe thirty, years ago, I would have out there myself.

Beginning on Friday, the regular fees will be in effect at all Delaware state parks and wildlife areas. These fees were suspended on March 18 due to the stay at home order in an effort to allow folks to have access to state lands to get some fresh air and exercise.

