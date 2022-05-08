WGMD Fishing Report 5-7-22

No one fished on Saturday and it looks like no one will be fishing until sometime late next week as there will be 10-foot seas on the ocean as late as Wednesday.

There will be some changes to the regulations for black sea bass, summer flounder and scup (porgies). Beginning on May 1st, the size limit for black sea bass increased to 13 inches and the bag limit remained at 15 per person. Black sea bass season will run from May 15 until December 11.

Also beginning on May 1st, summer flounder size limit dropped to 16 inches. The bag limit will remain at four fish and the season will run all year.

Porgies are closed in Federal waters, but in State waters you are allowed to keep 50 with a minimum size of 9 inches. That’s up from 8 inches. Since most scup are caught in Federal waters, I can see trouble ahead for enforcement officers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.