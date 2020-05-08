WGMD Fishing Report 5-8-20

The weather improved on Thursday, but is going right back in the dumpster for the weekend. Gale warnings are already up for Friday, and Saturday is not looking good.

An article in the Cape Gazette reported that there were too many people doing too many bad things on the state beaches over the weekend. The Park Rangers wrote several citations and it is possible we could see more restrictions to our surf fishing if the governor decides we can’t be trusted to obey the current regulations.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he had not seen a fish all day although there were a few boats fishing in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a few black drum caught at Three Rs Road. No information on baits or rigs. The Inlet gave up a few more slot rockfish on Thursday morning. Small blues and shad were caught on incoming water during the day.

Beginning on Friday, May 8, Marylanders will be allowed to boat for pleasure and fish for sport.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.