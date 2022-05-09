WGMD Fishing Report 5-8-22

I don’t believe anyone fished on Sunday since the wind was clocked at 40 knots at the Delaware Lightship where seas were measured at 15 feet.

Those who fish for bluefin tuna are going to see new limits that began on May 6, 2022 and will end on December 31.

Private boats with an HMS Angling Permit will be allowed two (27 to 47-inch) school bluefin tuna and one large school/small medium (47 to 73-inch) bluefin tuna.

Charter boats with an HMS charter/head boat permit, fishing recreationally will be allowed three school and one school/small medium bluefin tuna.

Head boats with an HMS charter/head boat permit fishing recreationally will be allowed six school and two large school/small medium bluefin tuna.

The HMS Angling permits are available from NOAA at a reasonable cost. If you plan to fish offshore at all you would be wise to get one for your boat.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.