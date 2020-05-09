WGMD Fishing Report 5-9-20

Friday saw gale warnings up for the ocean and small craft warnings up for the bays. This will continue through Saturday and it looks like Sunday won’t be much better. Add to the wind, temperatures that will drop into the 30s at night and I believe we will see water temperatures fall back into the lower 50s.

On Thursday afternoon I received a call from my friend Harry Aitkin who told me his son Scott and family have been catching black drum at Broadkill Beach. Just like last year, sand fleas have been the best bait and the incoming tide has been the most productive time to fish.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said on Thursday evening the Lil’ Skipjack with Captain Beau Fibelkorn took Kevin Donovan, Bill Reynolds, RJ Kauffman and Chet Reynolds into Delaware Bay off of Broadkill Beach where they caught a 66.2-pound black drum on a clam. Tommy also said he had a few tog come in from the Outer Wall early on Friday morning.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the only fish they heard of caught on Friday were hickory shad out of the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.