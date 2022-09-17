Friday we finally had sea conditions that allowed boats to get past Roosevelt and Indian River inlets. Unfortunately, the bottomfish in the ocean were still suffering from the beating they took over the past week from the big seas brought on by the two tropical storms.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Angler had a mixed bag of trout, triggerfish and croaker from bay structure. The Katydid fished ocean structure for some flounder and sea bass.

It was pretty much the same story from Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. The boats that fished ocean bottom structure had a slow pick of sea bass and flounder. Those that trolled, like the Game On with Captain Scott Stapleford, caught dolphin and false albacore.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported sheepshead out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas. I think you can count on the inlet being crowded on Saturday so if you want to fish there, plan on an early arrival and bring plenty of sand fleas, sinkers and hooks.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.