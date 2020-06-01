WGMD Fishing Report 6-1-20

Sunday saw some gusty north winds keeping the oceangoing fleet at the dock. The Delaware Bay drum beat just keeps on keeping on.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us that Zachary Pollard had a 62-pound black drum at the Coral Beds on a clam. Lance Barrow caught a 45-pound black drum also at the Coral Beds and also on a clam. Dan Eby fished off of Broadkill Beach on a boat to catch four black drum between 21.8 and 14.6 pounds on clams and hard crab. Jeff Griffin used a clam bait to catch a 28-pound black drum at Broadkill Beach. Captain Cary Evans ran the first charter of the year on the Grizzly fishing Saturday evening at the Coral Beds and catching black drum.

At Smith Bait in Leipsic we didn’t hear of any more trout, but they did have more good reports of black drum at the Coral Beds on clams and hard crab.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Game On came in on Saturday from the Baltimore Canyon with yellowfin tuna and bonito.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.