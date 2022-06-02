WGMD Fishing Report 6-1-22

Wednesday was not a pretty day on the water.

My wife Barbara and I left the Lewes Boat Ramp around 9:00 AM in a thick fog and a nasty east wind. The incoming was really coming in and we started drifting up the Broadkill River in hopes of finding flounder, spot or croaker. Barbara had a top-bottom rig with Fish Bites and I had a bucktail with a live minnow. The SONAR was pretty much blank.

The drift was quick and we were all the way up to Oyster Rocks Road when I had a hit that I missed then it came back and I set the hook. The fish was taking drag and running all over the place. It was a good-sized bluefish that Barbara was able to net and we got it in the cooler. Measured 28.5 inches and 5.5-pounds. That was it for the day. My brother-in-law DR Twilley and his friend Dave left the dock when we did and fished the canal. He had two nice flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.