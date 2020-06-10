WGMD Fishing Report 6-10-20

Tuesday morning was absolutely beautiful so I drove up to Herring Point to soak some FishBites for trout, kings or bluefish. I failed miserably, as did everyone else there as far as I could tell.

When I called Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina, he told me the boats that ran for flounder and sea bass did a little better than me, but not much. The Monday group on the Katydid had a limit of tilefish plus some big sea bass and ling. On Tuesday, Mike Angeline caught two keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a white Rick’s Rig baited with a white Gulp! grub. Monday saw Sean Bennett and Matt Jones catch two black drum on clams at the Coral Beds and Broadkill Beach. The same day had Tom White land a 32-pound black drum at the Coral Beds.

Dianna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Miss Aligned had a catch of tilefish with two citations of 17.4 and 11.8 pounds. The head boat Judy V had flounder on the morning trip.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.