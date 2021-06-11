WGMD Fishing Report 6-10-21

Debbie Deal was fishing the head boat Judy V. on the morning half day trip with Capt. Roger Meekins and caught this keeper black sea bass using squid and fishing open bottom near the Old Grounds Image courtesy Hook ’em & Cook ’em

The marine weather on Thursday was just a bit unsettled before the storms moved in during the afternoon. Friday and Saturday don’t look to promising with northeast winds and rain plus three to four-foot seas in the ocean.

The John Oritz charter on the Strike Zone caught bluefin tuna from the Poorman’s Canyon on Sunday trolling Bluewater Candy in pink with pink spreader bars and pink Magic Tails.

Lorne Seifert caught a 6.95-pound flounder while fishing on the Thelma Dale using Gulp! and squid.

Mary Mahoney caught a 20-inch flounder out of Massey’s Ditch on a three-ounce white bucktail.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in a boat limit of sea bass from ocean structure.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Ike ran and overnight trip that came back on Thursday morning with a 168-pound swordfish, a 100-pound bigeye, two yellowfin tuna and released a shark.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.