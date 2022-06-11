WGMD Fishing Report 6-10-22

Friday was a good day to go fishing and a lot of folks did just that.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid left the dock at 4:00 AM for an offshore run and had not returned when I called around 5:00 PM. At last report, the best tuna action was at least 90 miles off in a patch of warm water and I hope they find it. The Angler and several private boats fished much closer to home working bay structure and finding croaker and kings. The Surface Tension fished ocean structure and brought back a catch of sea bass. On Thursday, Bob Murphy had the pool winning flounder on the Katydid with a 5.87 pounder. The Top Fin ran a morning shark trip with the Bologna family and released five brown sharks to 200 pounds.

Old Inlet said all beach crossings are now open, but warned you should be careful because the beach is still a bit rough. The Inlet continues to see blues on incoming water.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.