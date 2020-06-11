WGMD Fishing Report 6-11-20

Wednesday was a hot, summer day with a brisk south wind. Small craft advisories are up for Thursday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we found out that the pool-winning 18-pound tilefish on Monday’s Katydid trip was caught by Jacob Surowiec. The Savannah Lynn has been catching a releasing some big sharks for his parties. Kevin Lagates on the Sea Hunter along with Brad Schell and Bill Lux caught golden tile and rose fish in the deep on Tuesday.

At the Lewes Ice House they reported trout out of Delaware Bay along with some black drum. White perch have been taken from the Broadkill River.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told us shad and blues are caught during incoming water. The blues seem to be below the shad so use a heavier lure to get down to them. Keeper rockfish have been caught at the Coast Guard Station after dark.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Chris Huk caught a 33-pound golden tile and Mike Lewes had one that tipped the scales at 48 pounds. They quit with nine in the boat, added a few big sea bass and came home.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.