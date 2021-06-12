WGMD Fishing Report 6-11-21

With small craft warnings up in the ocean, few if any boats ventured out there on Friday. It is not impossible that those same small craft advisories will be up again on Saturday for northeast winds of ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty and seas of four feet along with more rain showers. It could be another wiped out weekend for the charter and head boat fleet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said none of the charter or head boats from Angler’s Dock went out of Friday.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was only a very few anglers on the pier in the rain and they didn’t catch anything.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said she did see a couple of sea bass early in the day, but none of the charter or head boats from Indian River Marina left the dock. Sounds like a private boat ran out, caught a few sea bass and decided the reward was not worth the effort.

Old Inlet said people were fishing, but they had no reports of anything caught.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.