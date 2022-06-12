WGMD Fishing Report 6-11-22

Saturday was better than predicted.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported the first boat limit of flounder from the Old Grounds that I have seen. Brian Murdaugh, Tyler Parsons, Steve Hove and Jim Welsh used Gulp! and minnows to accomplish the feat.

The Surface Tension with Captain Keith had Preston, Mark and Tad out to ocean structure where they caught 17 keeper flounder on Gulp! and quite a few sea bass on jigs.

Down in Ocean City, the Spring Mix battled a giant bluefin tuna for 2.5 hours only to have a shark attack the fish at the boat. What was left weighed 243 pounds at the dock.

Suzanne Martin caught a big bluefish at Faithful Stewart Beach on mullet.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had eight yellowfin tuna, Captain Ike had had five yellowfins and

Game On had four yellowfins, all on Friday.

Anthony from Lewes Harbour Marina caught three keeper flounder out of the Canal on Saturday using minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.