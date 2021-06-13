WGMD Fishing Report 6-12-21

East winds of ten to fifteen and gusts to twenty knots with waves of three to four feet kept most boats at the dock or on trailers during Saturday. Things are supposed to calm down for Sunday and the beginning of the week looks fair.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said a couple of boats tried to run on Saturday morning, but turned around and came back after encountering the rough sea conditions.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was pretty good fishing on Saturday. Anglers had flounder from around the pilings by working jigs or bucktails with Gulp!. Bloodworms or Fish Bites caught spot and croaker. Crabbing was very good as well.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Chris told us no boats left Indian River Marina on Saturday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few kings were caught from the surf on bloodworms and Fish Bites. The inlet saw the return of shad taken on darts and small spoons. A few snapper blues were mixed in with the shad.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.