WGMD Fishing Report 6-12-22

Sunday was an interesting day. I didn’t have a drop of rain in Milton, but when I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and asked about fishing at the Inlet and along the beach, they said in this downpour? They told me the sun was just coming back out and they hoped the water would clear in time for some good fishing in the evening. Before the rain they were catching kings, croaker and spot along the beach. Bloodworms and Fish Bites remain the top baits.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said none of their boats went out on Sunday. They did say several boats were planning to run on Monday. A few private boats had some keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Sunday. Also, on Sunday Denise Treadwell had a 10.9-pound sheepshead at the Outer Wall while fishing on the Fallynmarie with Captain Don Smith.

On Saturday the Captain Ike caught eight tuna and kept seven. Captain Kevin and mate Terry on the Skipjack II had a good catch of flounder on Saturday.

