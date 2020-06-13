WGMD Fishing Report 6-13-20

Friday was a nice day and fishing was pretty good in the ocean. The weekend forecast has changed a bit with a high pressure to the north and a low pressure to the south combining to give us a northeast to east wind of 15 to 20 knots and seas of three to four feet. Still fishable if your boat and your stomach can handle the seas.

From Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid had a decent catch of flounder for his party on Friday. Young Miss Olivia DiFebo fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Friday using minnows and white Gulp! to catch a 20-inch flounder.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly came in to Lewes with a boat limit of black sea bass.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a good run of spot on Friday with a decent number of kings caught on bloodworms. Flounder were caught on minnows worked close to the pilings. If you plan to fish the pier make sure you are there during high tide periods.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.