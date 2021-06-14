WGMD Fishing Report 6-13-21

Sunday saw a much-improved weather situation with light southeast winds and three-foot seas. Monday looks to be a bit damp with on and off showers. The rest of the week should be fishable.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Pauline Hipster caught a 17-inch trout out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a minnow. Captain Mark on the Savannah Lynn was able to put his charter party on several big sharks that were all released. The Katydid had a boat limit of black sea bass from ocean structure. The Surface Tension brought in a boat limit of trout. The Strike Zone managed to catch a release seven big sharks.

According to his post and photos on Facebook, Scott Harmon caught eight flounder with four keepers to 23 inches on Gulp! from Delaware Bay structure.

Chris at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the full day boat, Captain Bob, had sea bass and trout from ocean structure. The half day boat, Judy V, also had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.