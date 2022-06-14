WGMD Fishing Report 6-13-22

Monday was a nice day at the beach and some folks went fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told me the Katydid had 29 flounder over ocean structure for her Monday group. The Angler had kings and croaker over bay structure. Fuentes Rivas Lucio fished on the Thelma Dale on Sunday and caught two big flounder measuring 23 and 24 inches.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V had better flounder fishing on Monday. A private boat, the Magician, had a good catch of tuna on Monday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a good rockfish bite from Indian River Inlet on Monday morning around 10:00 AM. The fish were below the 28-inch minimum size limit and were caught on white bucktails.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said kings were caught at Broadkill Beach on Fish Bites. The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal produced a few keeper flounder on Gulp! in white. Herring Point saw some kings and blues caught on sand fleas and Fish Bites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.