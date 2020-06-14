WGMD Fishing Report 6-14-20

Saturday saw cooler weather with a north to northeast breeze and seas to three and four feet in the ocean. At least two head boats came in early as the passengers were getting beat up due to the rough conditions. Charter and private boats stayed out and managed to scrape together a catch.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy told us that the Angler and the Pirate King fished the bay and brought in a good number of kings. The Katydid was in the ocean and had a mixed bag of sea bass, flounder and sea robins. On Friday Captain Beau on the Lil’ Skipjack had an all ladies charter and came back with a catch of flounder and sea bass from the Old Grounds. The O’Cristy Ann fished southeast of the Baltimore on Friday and went four for four on Yellowfin tuna. They trolled with skirted ballyhoo and spreader bars.

At Old Inlet the report was a very crowded beach and some kings and blues caught on bloodworms and cut bunker. Blues and shad out of the inlet on the top of the flood on metal and shad darts. Big rockfish at night on plugs and shads.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.