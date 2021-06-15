WGMD Fishing Report 6-14-21

The weather was good at the beach on Monday and looks fair for most of the week. Boats fished the ocean and bay with some success in both locations. Surf fishing is beginning to move into summer mode with croaker and kings caught from the beach.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid with Captain Brent had a boat limit of sea bass and a few flounder over ocean structure. The Angler fished bay structure for a catch of kings and trout. A few private boats brought in flounder from the bay and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was good spot fishing plus some croaker and flounder. The spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fish Bites while the flounder preferred Gulp! worked on a jighead close to the pilings.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was a private boat brought in one yellowfin tuna. On Sunday, the No Limit went seven for ten on yellowfins.

Old Inlet said a few big rockfish are caught on eels at night from the jetties.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.