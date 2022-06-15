WGMD Fishing Report 6-14-22

Tuesday, we had quite a bit of rain at the beach. This made the farmers happy. Fishermen, not so much.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said several boats left the marina to try fishing, but all returned due to the rain. On Monday the Greyson Kupsky family caught some small, but just right for eating, black drum at the Coral Beds on clams.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and found enough keeper sea bass to put a catch together. They also saw a few flounder that were caught from Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the big news of the day. On Monday night from dusk into darkness rockfish to over 40 inches were caught out of Indian River Inlet on live eels. The hot spot was along the Southside by the Campground. Several anglers tried plugs to no avail. Others had a little luck by drifting sand fleas. Catching rockfish that big out of the inlet in June is unheard of.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.