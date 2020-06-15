WGMD Fishing Report 6-15-20

Tanner Virden, Billy Adams, Chris Huk and Steve Redden caught these

yellow fin tuna averaging 35lbs while fishing outside the Baltimore

Canyon using ballyhoo.

Sunday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up on Monday as well. It is going to be a rough three days until this low to our south moves away towards the end of the week.

The big news is from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle where we heard of a 50-inch rockfish caught and released by a lady angler on Saturday night/Sunday morning. She was fishing the southside with a swimshad. Needless to say, I am insanely jealous.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina told us about Tatyana McNaughton who caught a nice flounder on the Thelma Dale on Saturday. On Sunday there were a few flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a slow day due to the wind. A few kings and spot on bloodworms were all they saw.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said two boats ran offshore and took a pretty good beating. However, they did find some action as one had three yellowfin tuna and the other had 11.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.