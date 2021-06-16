WGMD Fishing Report 6-15-21

Tuesday saw more good weather and folks had decent fishing in the bay and ocean. The remainder of the week still looks good even while a low-pressure area churns off the coast.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had the Morehead family out for a half-day shark trip on Monday. They caught and released eleven big sharks and came in with sore arms.

The Strike Zone had three yellowfin tuna in 340 fathoms south of the Poorman’s Canyon. The fish hit purple and green spreader bars.

Kevin Trimble fished Site 10 on Monday and caught a 22-inch flounder, several small croaker and a three-foot angel shark.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back from ocean structure with a boat limit of black sea bass and a few flounder.

Chris at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V had a lot of sea bass on her half-day trip, but most were undersized. The Bill Slayer brought in 12 yellowfin tuna from the Washington Canyon.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.