WGMD Fishing Report 6-15-22

Wednesday was a beautiful day at the beach.

I was up at 5:30 and at the Indian River Inlet by 6:30. The current was running in hard, but there were no birds and no one along either side was catching anything. I decided to have my breakfast while I watched the action or lack thereof.

I then headed for Three Rs Road, but before I could get on the beach, I became violently ill. I have been home ever since.

Bennet Prettyman caught an 8-pound 4-ounce flounder while fishing on Billy Talbot’s new boat Carpe Diem.

Lewes Harbour Marine reported that the Katydid had flounder for her party. The Angler had a mixed bag of croaker, kingfish and a few trout.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were caught from the Inlet on metal. Kings were taken from the surf on bloodworms and Fish Bites.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V had a decent number of sea bass on her morning trip plus a few flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.