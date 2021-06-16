WGMD Fishing Report 6-16-21

Wednesday was a bit cooler with a north to northeast wind that had the ocean stirred up a bit. Boats still went out and brought back sea bass and flounder.

The Top Fin with Captain Pete is running half-day trips and catching big sharks. He had one young man out that wanted a shark bigger than he is and he managed to crank in a six-foot 100 pounder. Then he had the Kelly family out and they caught and released five sharks to seven feet and 175 pounds with their twin boys having a double hookup.

Grant Barnhart caught a 2.5-pound trout out of Indian River Inlet on a Storm lure.

On Tuesday the Thelma Dale IV brought in 38 flounder to 25 inches from ocean structure.

Mary Knight caught an 18-inch flounder in 12.5 feet of water at the bay side of Roosevelt Inlet at the start of the outgoing current on a two-ounce white bucktail with Gulp! and Fish Bites bloodworm.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.