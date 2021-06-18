WGMD Fishing Report 6-17-21

Thursday saw another cool day with seas running two feet or less on a southwest wind. Friday will see two-foot seas in the morning then three to four-foot in the afternoon.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em some big fish were brought in on Thursday. Rory Badger caught a 458-pound thresher shark at the Old Grounds on a mackerel bait. A 188-pound bigeye tuna came in on the Swordfish. The Captain Ike brought in a boat limit of 21 yellowfin tuna and released a few more. The Judy V and the Captain Bob had sea bass and flounder on their trips.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle they reported Parker Pastorius caught a 3.7-pound trout out of Indian River Bay.

Chuck Glanden had a 20-inch flounder, also out of Indian River Bay.

Captain Chris on the Bill Slayer had 18 yellowfin tuna and was back at the dock early.

Lighthouse View Tackle reported a 17.5-inch flounder was caught along with good numbers of spot and croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.