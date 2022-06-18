WGMD Fishing Report 6-17-22

Friday was hot and windy at the beach.

Jordan from Henlopen Tackle is running a surf fishing tournament from June 17th until July 1st. There will be prizes for the largest striped bass, bluefish and kingfish. Stop by the shop on Savannah Road and find out all the details.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there was a good run of kings along the beach with bloodworms and Fish Bites the top baits.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Scott Sharp caught a 4.6-pound trout and a 2.11-pound flounder on a bucktail with Gulp! fishing along the south side of Indian River Inlet. The Judy V had sea bass, kingfish and croaker on her morning trip.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Chris Donaldson caught four keeper flounder out of the Canal on bucktails with Gulp! and squid in less than an hour early on Thursday morning. He also released four short fish. He was pulling his boat out when most folks were just launching theirs.

