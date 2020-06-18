WGMD Fishing Report 6-18-20

Capt. Dave Collins with Mate Alex fished the Baltimore Canyon on the 600 fathom

line using ballyhoo and brought back two big eyes weighing 111lbs and 129lbs.

Beth and Jason Pfaff of Bishopville, MD, Brace Stearn of Monroe Twp, NJ, Evan

Gallimore of Refton, PA, Jenny Kefler of Quarryville, PA and Ron Brooks of

Downington, PA.

Wednesday the weather was so bad I didn’t bother any of my reporting stations for a report. It looks like once we get past Thursday the wind will shift to the south and drop out so we may finally get out on the water. Of course, just to make it interesting, there will be thunderstorms.

Speaking of thunderstorms, they make for interesting boating adventures. I once read a book on marine weather that said there were three types of clouds, white, pink and those big, black bastards. It’s the last ones you have to avoid.

If you can’t avoid one, slowdown, put everyone in PFDs, drop all of the antennas, turn on the navigation lights and try to take the waves on an angle. Make note of your heading before the storm hit, then don’t worry too much about it. You can always correct once the storm passes.

If you are running a center console there will be considerable complaining from the wet and miserable crew. Ignore it. Your job is to get the boat through the storm. Do that, and the crew will be OK.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.