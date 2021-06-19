WGMD Fishing Report 6-18-21

Friday was fair in the morning with seas building to three to four feet by afternoon on a gusty southwest wind of 15 to 20 knots and small craft warnings up beginning at 4:00 PM. Saturday does not look good as the wind continues and the seas build to five feet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina told us that on Thursday the Katydid had a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass and the Surface Tension caught plenty of sea bass over ocean structure. Captain Mike Newsham, Geoff Klopp, Bill Swords and Taylor Deemer brought in a 58-pound golden tilefish plus nine yellowfin tuna and nine more golden tiles to 30 pounds.

Hook ‘em and Cook “em reported that the Restless Lady caught a big swordfish and 18 yellowfin tuna.

Scott Harmon was at it again in his kayak capturing two keeper flounder over bay structure.

Roy Miller fished the Ed O’Donnell hole at White Clay Creek and caught a rainbow and a brown trout.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.