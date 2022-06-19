WGMD Fishing Report 6-18-22

Saturday was just a tad breezy at the beach.

No boats left Indian River Marina or Lewes Harbour Marina on Saturday. and I don’t think any will be going out on Sunday. Bummer for Father’s Day fishing Trips.

The Big Rock Tournament out of Morehead City, North Carolina is in the books for 2022 and the Mercenaria, a 72 Viking, has captured first place and 3.4-million dollars. They caught their 572.6-pound blue marlin on day one and held first place all week.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that young Zane Winkler was fishing with his Dad in the Baltimore Canyon where he caught three barrel fish. They weighed 14.7, 14.3 and 12.5 pounds.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they are seeing a good run of kings from the beach with bloodworms and Fish Bites the preferred baits. If you plan to fish the beach in this west wind, don’t forget the DEET.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.