WGMD Fishing Report 6-19-20

This 320lb Thresher shark was the first one of the season

here at Indian River Marina. This shark was caught at the

Old Grounds using whole bunker. Capper Reynolds of

Middletown, DE, Cory Walker or Wilmington, DE, Charlie

Boyles of Dover, DE, and Capt. Kyle McLaughlin of Smyrna, DE.

Thursday saw the wind switch to the southeast and fall out in the morning. The fog was still pretty thick around noon when I went to Dewey Beach to drop off my poor, sick boat at Pierpoint Marina for a new water pump. The next few days look pretty good as the wind goes all the way around to the south and stays at five to ten knots with seas at three feet. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with 20 flounder and some sea bass.

The head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf reported quite a few flounder limits around the boat.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported that flounder fishing was pretty good on Friday. In addition, some spot and croaker were also landed. Minnows or Gulp! on a jighead worked tight to the pilings for the flounder with bloodworms or FishBites for the croaker and spot.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren told us a private boat brought in a catch of flounder and sea bass. The Judy V was still out on an all day charter.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.