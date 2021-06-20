WGMD Fishing Report 6-19-21

Saturday saw southwest winds of 15 to 20 knots and seas running three to four feet in the ocean. I was in New Jersey fishing with my son Roger in the Manasquan River so we should be out of the wind.

Delaware waters are very crowded on the weekends so you might want to try a trip to Maryland where there is less pressure on the fish. Rockfish season is open and while anglers are only allowed one fish over 19 inches you can fill the cooler with catfish and perch.

Chumming or chunking at locations such as Hackett’s Point will produce rockfish and cats. Fishing with bloodworms or Fish Bites over hard bottom at the mouths of most rivers will put white perch in the cooler.

Try to stay away from the pilings of the Bay Bridge since they attract fishermen like honey attracts bees. It is possible to work jigs, live spot or pieces of peeler crab at the pilings very early in the morning, catch your one keeper then move away and catch perch and/or catfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.