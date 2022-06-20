WGMD Fishing Report 6-19-22

The wind did not go away for Father’s Day.

To the best of my knowledge no boats fished the bay or ocean on Sunday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the run of kings continued on the surf with bloodworms and Fish Bites still doing the job.

Interesting news out of DNREC on Friday. It seems the new company in charge of bringing the electric power ashore from the wind farm off the Delaware and Maryland coast plans to bring the lines ashore at Three Rs Road. The plan is to come ashore there and then run the lines under Indian River Bay up to Millsboro and connect to the power grid at the Millsboro plant.

From an engineering stand point this makes a lot of sense. It is pretty much a straight shot from Three Rs up to Millsboro so costs should be minimal. However, exactly what this will do to the environment remains to be seen. What will it do to the fishing?

Public hearings will be held. Plan to attend.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.