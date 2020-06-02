WGMD Fishing Report 6-2-20

Monday was a perfect fishing day. Light winds and three-foot seas on the ocean allowed the sea bass fleet to harvest their limits and the Delaware Bay boats were able to find some black drum.

The Angler out of Lewes found a 45-pound black drum for Josh Truitt.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said her friend Julie Stevenson caught a nice trout between four and five pounds at Broadkill Beach on a piece of clam fished on a kingfish rig. The group Julie was with caught kings, blues, sand perch and trout on clams, shrimp, FishBites and Gulp! Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe has been catching limits of black sea bass from the ocean and good numbers of black drum on his Delaware Bay trips.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the top of the incoming current has been the best time to catch blues on metal or bucktails out of Indian River Inlet.

Lewes Ice House reported flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and black drum taken at the Coral Beds in Delaware Bay.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.