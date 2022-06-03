WGMD Fishing Report 6-2-22

From my reports, Thursday was a little better on the ocean than Wednesday, but not much.

Old Inlet told us Levi Work from Lewes had a 23-inch bluefish at Three Rs Road on Wednesday with mullet as his bait.

Billy Talbot caught his first black drum out of Delaware Bay while fishing from his new boat.

Captain Chris Beebe had the Allen party out on Wednesday and they jigged up lots of sea bass and one false albacore on Nomad jigs. Also, on Wednesday, the Katydid had 21 flounder to five pounds. The Bill Slayer had 39 sea bass and four flounder.

On Wednesday, Mary Knight fished close to the Lewes Boat Ramp and caught two flounder on outgoing water. She complained about the nasty Porta Johns and I must agree with her.

Old Inlet said croaker, kingfish and little blues were caught from the surf on bloodworms, Fish Bites and clams.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the ocean was rough, but the all-day head boat had sea bass.

