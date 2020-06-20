WGMD Fishing Report 6-20-20

The crew from Geaux n Deep, Capt. Aaron Piper,

Jefferson Fort, Justin Stouse and Matt Yost all

from Camden, DE caught this 177lb and 64 inch

big eye tuna fishing in the Baltimore using a

Nomad DTX Minnow

Friday was a beautiful day to be in Delaware and to be fishing on the ocean and bay. It looks like the weekend is going to be good as well.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave had some exciting news. Erik Duong caught a 5-pound, 1-ounce trout on a live spot. This is the largest trout I have heard of in a very long time.

The head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf reported a slower day on Friday as there was no drift until late afternoon. Once the drift picked up the fishing improved and several nice flounder came over the rail.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said it was a good day offshore with plenty of yellowfin tuna and a few bigeyes. The Judy V brought in a mixed bag of flounder, sea bass and big sea robins. The sea robins are very good to eat with a fine white meat.

At the Lewes Ice House we heard that flounder have been caught at the Lower Bay reef sites and from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and the Broadkill River.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.