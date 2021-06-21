WGMD Fishing Report 6-20-21

Sunday saw better weather with winds dropping down to west at ten knots and seas in the ocean of only three feet.

Tangier Sound is another location where you can fish without the crowds that assemble in Delaware on any given weekend. There is a very good boat ramp in Crisfield and plenty of sheltered water for small boat fishing.

Right now, speckled trout are available in the marsh over grass beds. Paddletail soft plastics worked just above the grass is one way to bring them out. Bottom fishing with peeler crab is another. Some anglers will use soft crab for bait. I will not. There is nothing on planet Earth that I would rather eat than a soft crab and I am not about to feed one to a fish.

As with most summer time fishing in shallow water, early morning or late afternoon is the best time to fish. You can expect to catch puppy drum, bluefish and rockfish in the same areas and on the same baits as the speckled trout.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.