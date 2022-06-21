WGMD Fishing Report 6-20-22

It was still windy on Monday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Savannah Lynn had a nice catch of bluefish on the troll. Once the wind kicked up the seas, she came back inside the bay and caught and released a 200-pound brown shark. The Katydid had 14 flounder over ocean structure.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was kings along the ocean beach on bloodworms and Fish Bites. Fishing at Indian River Inlet has been slow with a few sheepshead beginning to show on green crab.

The last report I had from Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park indicated slow fishing. Just a few short flounder on minnows and a few small blues on cut bait.

The charter boat No Limit has been doing very well with yellowfin tuna. They are seeing 30 to 40 fish per trip and putting 10 to 14 in the box. There are lots of small fish right now, but more larger ones are showing up every day.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.