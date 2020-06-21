WGMD Fishing Report 6-21-20

Capt Steven Danner and Mate Michael Hawkins caught 10 yellow fin tuna while fishing at the Poor Man’s. Also

pictured are Ken Carmichael, Grant McMullen, Allen Carmichael, Joe Storm, Doug Koozer, Michael Hawkins and

Capt. Steve Danner all from Mechanicsburg, PA.

Saturday saw more good fishing weather and folks took advantage fishing in the bay and the ocean. The next few days look good as well.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we heard that the Katydid had a boat limit of flounder on Friday and again on Saturday fishing ocean structure. The Angler caught kings and trout out of the bay. Captain Beau on the lil’ Skipjack had 11 flounder and 14 sea bass on Friday. The Gringo Loco fished south of the Baltimore Canyon on Friday for three yellowfin and two bigeyes on Nomad 220 and 200 lures.

The head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf had good fishing for black sea bass on Saturday with jiggers doing a bit better than bait fishermen.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren said the Judy V had a good catch of flounder plus some sea bass. The No Limit came back from an overnight trip to the canyons with yellowfin and bigeye tuna plus some golden tilefish. The Game On went 10 for 11 on Yellowfins and released two white marlin.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.