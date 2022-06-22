WGMD Fishing Report 6-21-22

Tuesday laid out real nice and fishing was good from the beach to the canyons.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the Judy V had sea bass and flounder on her morning trip. Flounder are starting to show up in better numbers and size as the summer moves along. Private boats had ribbon fish.

The Game On had five yellowfin Tuna and the No Limit had four on recent offshore trips. Both boats reported catching lots of small tuna to cull out the keepers.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was good numbers of kings caught along the beach on bloodworms and Fish Bites. Indian River Inlet has seen a few black drum and sheepshead caught on sand fleas.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they saw the Katydid bring in a good catch of flounder plus two monkfish from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker while fishing over bay structure.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said rockfish have been caught out of the Canal right at sunset on live eels.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.