WGMD Fishing Report 6-22-20

John Lindsay of Dagsboro, DE caught this 9.1lb striper using a chartreuse Storm lure

on the north side of the Indian River Inlet in the pocket on the beginning of the

incoming tide.

Sunday was yet another good fishing day with light winds, three-foot seas and water temperatures approaching 70 degrees.

We have two really big fish to report. The first is a pending state record golden tilefish. Dylan Barer was fishing on the Eire Mar when he caught the 52.8-pound golden. It was checked in at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. I tried to call and find out more information, but no one answered.

The second big fish is a 9.4-pound flounder caught over ocean structure by Matt Pry. This fish was checked in at Rick’s Bait and Tackle where Sonny Crowell checked in his 10-pound flounder last year.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and several private boats had good catches of flounder from ocean structure. The head boats out of Anglers had trout and kings from the reef sites in Delaware Bay. On Saturday, Kevin Legates on the Sea Hunter fished the Poorman’s with his crew to catch 168.5-pound bigeye plus some rosies and golden tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.