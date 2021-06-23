WGMD Fishing Report 6-22-21

Tuesday we had cloudy skies that brought plenty of rain and wind in the afternoon. Small craft advisories were up and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats left the dock or their trailers. Wednesday will be a bit better, but the morning will see rough conditions left over from Tuesday.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported that lots of spot and croaker were caught before the thunderstorms drove everyone off the pier. Bloodworms or Fish Bites were the two top baits.

Loretta Smith caught and released a nice flounder, nine croaker and one spot at the Cape Henlopen Flats on her fly rod.

Fenwick Tackle reported that Wayne McPartland had a 34.5-inch rockfish at the North Jetty of Indian River Inlet during the daytime on a live minnow.

Down in Morehead City, North Carolina the Wide Spread won the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament with a 656.5-pound blue.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.