WGMD Fishing Report 6-22-22

Wednesday was a blowout.

To the best of my knowledge no boats left Indian River or Lewes.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few sheepshead and black drum were caught out of Indian River Inlet on frozen sand fleas.

On Tuesday evening I spent 2.5 hours at a virtual meeting of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The subject was the pending US Wind windmill farm off the coast of Maryland with the power cables coming ashore at Three Rs Road Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park. The cables would continue to run up Indian River Bay to Millsboro where they would join the power grid at the current generating station.

The only mention of fishing was a grant the US Wind people have given to Rhode Island University to study the effect of electromagnetic fields on skates, sharks and lobster.

I was the only fisherman who spoke and I wanted to know what effect the power lines under Indian River Bay would have on the fish. I didn’t get an answer.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.