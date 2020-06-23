WGMD Fishing Report 6-23-20

Friday was the day of the Big eye tuna with these two big eyes and a yellow caught on

the Bill Slayer with Capt. Chris Ragni. They fished the Poor Man’s trolling ballyhoo.

Wayne Parker of Smyrna, DE, Matthew, Sean Sr. and Sean Permelia Jr. of Leipsic, DE

and Bobby Harmon of Clayton, DE

Monday dawned bright and warm so I decided to try some surf fishing at Three Rs Road. Conditions could not have been better with a light southeast wind, clean water and two to three-foot seas. I was on the beach around 7:30 and fished the last of the incoming into the first of the outgoing. I left around 11:00 without ever having so much as a bite.

On the way home I checked out Indian River inlet and observed a huge school of bunker without so much as a single bird or fish bothering them.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina spent Father’s Day with her Dad on the Julia’s Joy fishing the Old Grounds. They caught flounder and sea bass on Gulp! and squid.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle Anthony Arcidiacono checked in a 7.2-pound flounder that he caught at the Old Grounds.

The pending state record golden tilefish weighing 52.8 pounds and caught by 13-year-old Dylan Baker was part of a double header with the second golden weighing 32 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.