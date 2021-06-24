WGMD Fishing Report 6-23-21

Wednesday was a good fishing weather day and boats were able to reach the grounds in the ocean. The rest of the week and the weekend look fair, although it will get hot with thunderstorms around in the afternoon.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina late on Wednesday afternoon where Robbie was cleaning a good number of flounder and one sea bass from the Katydid. He also had a basket of sea bass and ling waiting to be cleaned that came off the Surface Tension. Both boats fished ocean structure. The Savannah Lynn brought in some flounder and sea bass from B Buoy.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Chris told us the Bill Slayer brought in 12 yellowfin tuna from the canyons. The Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had a 29-inch rockfish and a catch of flounder for his party in the morning.

Old Inlet told us kings were caught at Three Rs Road and croaker were caught from the southside of the inlet on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.