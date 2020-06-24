WGMD Fishing Report 6-24-20

The first big catch of the year at Indian River Marina goes to Out of Control with Captain Dave Eberle from Bethany Beach, DE. They fished in the Baltimore Canyon trolling ballyhoos and had one heck of a day. Pictured are Mike Schmile, Zach Jackson, Capt. Dave Eberle, Wayne Smith, Jason Hall, Roger Satterfield, Carl Bittenbender and Rob Warfel.

Tuesday saw the wind go southwest and bring all those poor, starving flies out of the marsh to the beach and the open waters of the bay and ocean. It looks like this weather will continue for several days so be prepared with lots of DEET when you venture outside.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tom told us the Katydid had 36 flounder over ocean structure for her party. The Top Fin and the Savannah Lynn have been treating their parties to lots of exciting shark fishing close to shore with toothy critters exceeding 300 pounds.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said croaker and spot were caught during daytime high tides. At night, live spot have accounted for some big trout.

Les at Lewes Ice House said the tuna action on yellowfin and bigeyes has been good from the Wilmington to the Poorman’s. Flounder and sea bass have been caught at the Old Grounds.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the Judy V and the Captain Bob had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.