WGMD Fishing Report 6-24-21

Thursday was a beautiful summer day on land. On the water, not so much. There were small craft advisories up for both the ocean and bay with seas to five feet on the ocean. Friday looks to repeat on the ocean, but the wind is supposed to drop out to five knows and turn to the west on the bay. We will see.

Stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina late in the afternoon and the only boat that made it out was the Angler. They fished the morning over bay structure and caught small croaker and kings.

I received and report and photo of a five-pound, 23-inch brown trout caught by Emir Lake out of the Brandywine River just below the dam in Wilmington. He was fishing with a pink swim bait made by ExtremePhillyFishing and Fishing Euro. For me to see such a fish caught in downtown Wilmington from a body of water that was so polluted that nothing could survive there when I was growing up is a true testament to the progress made in cleaning up the Delaware River and her tributaries.

